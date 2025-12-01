"There will be no slowdown": Lukashenko announced Belarus's intention to increase trade with Algeria

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence in increasing bilateral trade between Belarus and Algeria. He made this statement at a meeting with Speaker of the National People's Assembly of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Ibrahim Bougali, BELTA reports.

"In recent years, the dynamics of our relations have significantly increased, and we must move in this direction. However, the current trade turnover does not reflect the potential of our countries. We held a forum of business circles of Belarus and Algeria here and established direct relations between companies. I think we will be able to significantly increase trade turnover. "We are committed people and will strictly adhere to our agreements. There will be no delays on our part," said Alexander Lukashenko.