French President Emmanuel Macron is a pragmatist; he understands what is happening and is committed to establishing peace in the Ukrainian conflict, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated in an interview with Le Point magazine.

The full version of the conversation was published in France on November 25.

The Belarusian leader shared his vision for a future security architecture on the continent—a matter in which Belarus and Russia, among others, will play a significant role. A refusal to engage in dialogue can only lead to escalation.

In an interview, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated that, historically, Belarus has a specific role to play within the European security architecture, and that it is unacceptable to exclude Russia and Belarus from peace settlement processes.

The Belarusian leader recalled the severe historical ordeals the country has endured: "Napoleon marched back and forth across Belarus—practically nothing was left. And then, the Second World War—this was the epicenter; a great many people perished. We remember all of this." He emphasized that, as a historian, he is well-versed in the history of his own state. According to him, "certain things depend on Belarus and the Belarusian people."

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus maintains regular contact with the French President—either by phone or through other channels. "We talk to him about peace. Yet, what I hear from you and in the media is something entirely different. It contradicts what we discuss," he stated.

According to the Belarusian leader, Macron speaks of peace on the European continent—primarily in Ukraine—and emphasizes that it is impossible to exclude Russia and Belarus from the peace settlement process and the future of Europe.

"We discuss many issues from a pragmatic standpoint: establishing normal relations, economic ties, and so on. I see that he is a thorough pragmatist; he understands what is happening," the President added.

Alexander Lukashenko criticized the position that there is no point in talking to Russia because it supposedly cannot win the conflict in Ukraine. "This is a dangerous misconception. If we proceed from this premise, we could well end up with a Third World War on our continent—or something even worse. A Third World War could lead to a nuclear confrontation, which would be perilous for everyone," he warned, noting that those who hope to "sit it out across the ocean" will not succeed.

"There can be no security architecture in Europe without the East and Russia; therefore, one must under no circumstances base one's approach on such a premise. That is my point of view," the Belarusian head of state concluded.

quote There can be no security architecture in Europe without the East and Russia; therefore, one must under no circumstances base one's approach on such a premise. Alexander Lukashenko

Is Minsk prepared to make compromises? For instance, could it agree to forgo Russian nuclear-tipped missiles in exchange for a Western commitment not to move their own missiles and nuclear weapons closer to its borders? Here is how the President responded to a journalist’s question on the matter:

"Anything is possible during negotiations. I do not rule out such options. The main thing is to have peace. As for which weapons are withdrawn and from where—that might well be the key to achieving that peace. Therefore, I support any solution, provided it helps resolve the situation in Ukraine, prevents the loss of life, and ensures stability in Europe. Since we are the geographical center of Europe, we have a profound interest in seeing peace," the head of state noted.

Le Point is one of the most widely read weekly socio-political publications in France.

The print circulation is approximately 280,000 copies, while the online platforms reach an audience of 7.5 million users. The target audience consists of political and business circles that hold significant influence in shaping the national agenda and making strategic decisions.

The interview was conducted by magazine correspondent and author Anne Nivat.

The President of Belarus shared his perspective on the most pressing issues. A televised version of this conversation will air on the Belarus 1 channel on November 25.