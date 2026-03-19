"This is a big loss" - Lukashenko comments on EU's mistake

During a conversation with journalists, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the US offer to buy their liquefied natural gas. The head of state shared details, describing the development of the dialogue with the American side, BELTA reports.

"Once, the question was discussed of whether we could buy American liquefied natural gas (delivered via Poland to Grodno Azot). I said, 'Guys, I'd be delighted, but can you compete with Russian natural gas?'" the President said. Alexander Lukashenko then explained that Russian gas is delivered via pipeline and is priced lower than on world markets.

"They laughed. I said, 'Well, that's the answer to that question.'" "I'm saying I can count a little. And there are plenty of economists at Grodno Azot who can also do the math and choose what's best," the head of state explained. "That is, I don't act like the Europeans (referring to EU countries – BelTA). They tell us to buy American stuff – and that's it, we buy it, even at five times the price. That's what the Europeans have gotten themselves into."

The president noted that at this stage, it's already, as they say, "undermined" for EU countries to buy Russian stuff. "This is already a big loss today. Our big brother (you probably understood his hint so carefully) will dictate terms to them. And they won't be able to escape it," Alexander Lukashenko remarked.