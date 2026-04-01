This is my dictatorship - Lukashenko on inadmissibility of lying and flirting with subordinates

"I warned you, guys, that doesn't work with me. I want you to keep that in mind. I have never allowed any flirting with subordinates. And this is the essence of my 'dictatorship.' Whether this is good or bad is for you to judge. There will be presidential elections – decide for yourself. But I will not allow you to lie. Because this is not just our life." This is the life of our children and grandchildren, who will fight under our command," the Belarusian leader emphasized.