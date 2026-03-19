3.61 BYN
3.02 BYN
3.47 BYN
"Three Billion as Minimum" – Lukashenko Speaks about Possible Sale of Mine to Americans
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko spoke to journalists about a possible deal to sell a Belarusian mine to the Americans, BelTA reports.
The head of state first spoke on this topic during the second session of the 7th Belarusian People's Congress. At the time, Alexander Lukashenko stated that he had offered to sell the mine to the Americans for $3 billion. Journalists inquired about the status of the potential deal.
"They (the Americans – BelTA) are thinking about it. But three billion is the minimum. And the government will calculate the reserves and something else... It will be more expensive," the President said.
He also noted that the matter of cost is of great importance to the United States: "They are rich, but they don't want to pay high or normal prices. Everyone wants it for free."