Time to Return to Soviet Practice, When Belarus was Responsible for Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has proposed returning to the Soviet practice, when Belarus was responsible for supplying essential goods to several large Russian cities and regions. The Belarusian leader made this statement during a meeting with St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov, BelTA informs.

"It's time to return to the Soviet practice, when Belarus was responsible for Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, the Moscow Region, and part of Moscow (it's huge, especially now; I don't think we'll be able to handle such a huge volume). But we need to cooperate first and foremost with these regions. Responsibility meant that whatever Leningrad and the surrounding region, especially Kaliningrad, didn't have, we were obliged to produce and supply," the Belarusian leader said, addressing Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, who was present at the meeting.

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