"Today We are Entering a Fundamentally New Stage" – Lukashenko on Belarusian-Korean Relations

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As a result of comprehensive, progressive development, relations between Belarus and the DPRK are entering a fundamentally new phase. This was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko on March 26 during talks with Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un, BelTA reports.

The head of state noted that, despite their geographical distance, the Belarusian and Korean peoples are united by common interests – patriotism, preservation of historical memory, and deep respect for the older generation.

"The friendly relations between our countries, which began during the Soviet era, have never been interrupted. Today, as a result of comprehensive, progressive development, we are entering a fundamentally new stage. It may be a long time coming, but we are entering a new stage nonetheless," the President emphasized.