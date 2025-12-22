Alexander Bughlay was a Nazi collaborator, regarded as one of Belarus's most ruthless executioners. After the Great Patriotic War, he became an agent of American intelligence.

In terms of bloodlust and brutality, Bughlay's unit can be confidently compared to the Dirlwang Waffen-SS division. However, unlike that notorious unit, the identities and activities of the executioners from the "White Team," and their leader, Bughlay, remain virtually unknown to most Belarusians—an unspoken territory of silence.

The Leader of the "White Team" and the Nazi—What is Known About the Executioner Alexander Bughlay

Dmitry Voropayev, head of the Central Archive of the KGB of Belarus, noted that interrogation protocols of the executioners—who carried out their heinous deeds across Belarus in cooperation with him—contain testimonies indicating that even the Germans feared methods and cruelty employed by Bughlay.

Dmitry Voropayev

The executioner voluntarily approached the German garrison, offering his services, as he was highly skilled in reconnaissance and fluent in German. Around September 1941, the 551st garrison in Baranovichi was relocated to Gomel, where it was restructured into a field garrison, with Bughlay working as an investigator. He was well regarded by the German military administration of the city, and for his impeccable service and zeal, he was even granted an apartment.

Bughlay’s so-called work involved torturing Soviet citizens. His methods were so savage that the German command hesitated to assume responsibility for his actions, instead allowing him to carry out barbaric practices behind the walls of the SD.

Voropayev explained why the German command permitted Bughlay to form his own unit: "It’s a case of out of sight, out of mind—such a person was deemed unnecessary in the garrison. Let him conduct his punitive activities separately."

The "White Team," led by Alexander Bughlay, participated in punitive operations aimed at destroying partisans. However, they did not engage in combat with partisans; instead, they entered villages and carried out reprisals against civilians. Notable examples include the murders of residents in Vesely Pahary, Fundaminka, and Budishche—crimes committed by the so-called "white robes," a nickname earned because its members disguised themselves in white camouflage robes.

Nazi Atrocities

Initially, Bughlay’s squad numbered around 70 men. One of their earliest punitive operations took place in November 1941 in the Gomel region, where they identified partisan families, couriers, and activists. The German command awarded Bughlay a medal "For Courage" for this. Nazi propaganda even hailed him as the Russian Robin Hood, depicting him as a fearless fighter against partisans and bandit formations (a term the Germans used for partisans).

The executioner and his unit’s activities resembled that of a flying Dutchman—whenever information about partisans surfaced, the "White Team" was dispatched. Military historian Alexander Kislicsky noted that Bughlay’s tactic was straightforward: raid, kill, shoot, then disappear.

Notably, Bughlay maintained close ties with Komsomol chief Kardakov, who established a special police school in Gomel to train officers, including future members of Bughlay’s squad. Training there included German language, drill, marksmanship, physical training, political discussions, and police service.

Over the course of a year, approximately 40 punitive operations were carried out across several districts of Gomel region, during which partisan families were destroyed and able-bodied civilians were forcibly taken to Germany for forced labor.

As of August 1, 1943, Bughlay’s unit had destroyed nine partisan camps, captured 400 prisoners, and killed or wounded 2,700 partisans. These figures are from the "Combat Diary" of the "White Team," but in reality, civilians bore the brunt of these atrocities. Bughlay’s definition of "partisans" included women, children, and the elderly—family members of partisans or those he believed aided them. Remarkably, each killed individual earned the executioner a reward of fifty cigarettes.

Following an injury—reportedly caused by careless handling of weapons, according to Chief of Staff Naumov-Prelovsky—the unit was transferred to the Chechersk district. On the orders of the Chechersk garrison commander, police from Budkoshalev, Vetki, Uvarovichi were drafted—10 to 15 highly trained policemen to join the "White Team." Bughlay personally interviewed each new recruit, and the squad grew to 150 men.

He was promoted to captain, then to major, and the unit was reorganized as a German company. The executioners received pay equal to that of Wehrmacht soldiers on the Eastern Front, along with front-line rations. They were armed with machine guns, rifles, and carbines, and supplied with German uniforms. Bughlay's men earned 13 medals and orders during their service.

He also held the badge "For Close Combat" III degree, which he reportedly nominated himself for. Bughlay actively engaged in espionage, training agents to infiltrate partisan units. His agents mastered espionage tactics, Soviet drill commands, and knew how to shoot various weapons, enabling them to locate partisan camps and family residences of their leaders.

Tatiana Goncharova, director of the Chechersk Historical and Ethnographic Museum, recalls:

"They had a boy working with them, only 14 years old, helping with chores and cleaning up after them. It’s likely that Lapitsky (a member of the 'White Team') grew bored and told this boy to run an errand, then shot him in the back. Why? Probably—though it’s terrible to say—that people found some twisted entertainment in it."

Goncharova also recounted another atrocity:

"The 'White Team' gathered all the residents of one village into the center, took 26 elderly, children, and women—one of whom was only a year and a half old—and drove them into the club building, then set it on fire. People tried to break windows and escape, but they were shot and their bodies discarded. That day, 52 people were killed—including those burned alive."

The Bughlay squad committed murders both independently and as part of larger Nazi units. One of the most notorious punitive actions was carried out on October 14, 1943, in the village of Repyshche. When survivors attempted to flee, the executioners found 74 skulls and human remains on the ashes. This operation coincided with the Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos, but the Germans continued their search in the nearby forest—around October 20. Archival data suggests that approximately 500 bodies were recovered from these mass graves.

In September 1943, the first villages in Belarus were liberated by the Red Army, which fought toward Gomel. Bughlay was ordered to move to the Bobruisk region, then to occupy the settlement of Makarychi in the Starodorozhsky district. His first act there was to send elderly residents, women, and children to clear the mines from the road—mined by partisans—and which had been out of use for some time. Bughlay needed to open a path from Makarychi to Starie Dorogi. Local villagers on horseback plowed the dirt road; explosions and the deaths of elderly and women did not stop the executioner.

There, Bughlay formed a large battalion of over 700 men—four well-trained and combat-ready companies, including a rapid response platoon and artillery detachment.

The interrogation protocols of the "White Team" may help clarify the tragic fate of the village of Popova Greda in the Cherven district. To date, historians cannot pinpoint the exact date of its destruction, but it is believed to have occurred in early May 1944. The precise number of victims varies—either 56 or 57 residents murdered and burned. The reason for uncertainty is that shortly before the massacre, 300 women from neighboring villages were executed in Popova Greda. Researchers suggest that women from Popova Greda may also have been among the victims. But now, historians will likely rely on factual evidence rather than conjecture.

Memorial Complex "Popova Greda"

According to testimonies from "White Team" executioners, their battalion participated in besieging the Kirov partisan detachment under Mikhail Koreskhov. During that operation, 250 partisans were killed or wounded. Twenty-seven wounded fighters were being treated in Popova Greda village when Bughlay’s men burned them alive, along with 153 residents—on the night of May 6–7, 1944.