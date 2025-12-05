On December 5th, the head of state engaged in discussions with the leadership of the Omani Investment Agency, responsible for implementing joint projects. Belarus and Oman have numerous initiatives underway: tourism, joint manufacturing, and export of products. Our hub in Oman is no longer merely a story of “intentions to cooperate” - all projects have been thoroughly developed and are at various stages of implementation.

Minsk advocates for extending these efforts, connecting neighboring countries of the Global South, especially given Oman’s strategic logistical capabilities.

"Belarus will acquire land in Oman for a tourist cluster," "a hub will be established in Oman for supplying goods to Asia and Africa," "an investment fund with Omani participation will emerge in Minsk" - these headlines from December 5th reflected the core themes of President Alexander Lukashenko’s negotiations. It’s worth noting that the President remains on a working trip, with several visits to countries of the Global South and Central Asia having commenced as early as last week.

Key Topics of the Negotiations with the Leadership of the Omani Investment Agency

This is not the first meeting between the sides in Oman. A brief background: in early October, an official delegation led by the Sultan visited Minsk, which caused a notable reaction in political circles. The Sultan rarely leaves Oman’s borders. During their meeting, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and Alexander Lukashenko discussed prospects for cooperation and the results of previous actions - agreements made in December 2024, when our President paid a visit to Oman himself. Throughout this period, both sides worked diligently. Today, December 5th, they summarized the results - perhaps not definitive, but significant. As the President himself noted, it is time to systematize their efforts.

Flagship Project: Construction of a Pulp and Cardboard Plant

President Lukashenko highlighted that plans are in place to establish a Belarusian-Omani joint investment fund in Minsk to finance projects within Belarus.

"Our flagship, as we call it, is the construction of a pulp and cardboard plant in Belarus. We possess the experience and expertise. Our wood-processing industry is highly developed," the President stated.

He expressed confidence that this project should not encounter major obstacles. Pre-investment and design works are already underway, and the site has been determined.

"By now, you have probably realized that we have learned to produce almost everything needed in this region - the so-called 'farther arc' in our foreign policy. Yet, I must admit, we are significantly less skilled at trading than our Omani colleagues. You have vast opportunities in this region," Lukashenko added. "Especially in East Africa."

Distances Ranging from 3,000 to 7,000 Kilometers

Kenya, Uganda, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe - this is just Africa. The distance between Minsk and Muscat (the Omani capital) is nearly 7,000 km; between Minsk and Naypyidaw (Myanmar’s capital) over 7,000 km; and between Minsk and Algiers (also the capital of Algeria) almost 3,000 km - all by air. The hub will facilitate maritime routes through the Indian Ocean, unlocking enormous potential, particularly for our products.

Export of Our Products

Lukashenko emphasized that interest in this topic, especially within the region where Oman is situated, will only grow in the near future. He is confident that food products will see increasing demand.

"This is something we can trade confidently. Today, our exchanges extend beyond mere agricultural products - what you have and need, you supply us; what we can provide and you need, we deliver - dairy and meat products included. We agreed that after trying these, you are ready to expand cooperation. Thus, trade is already underway. But this remains a very serious matter for us," the President affirmed.

Already, dried skimmed and whole milk, whey, and butter have been supplied to Oman. There was even discussion about Belarusian assistance in drying camel milk. Similarly, dried milk is already being exported to Myanmar - another route along the Indian Ocean. Dairy products are actively used in these countries’ cuisines - traditional tea ceremonies, Eastern sweets, bread, and regional hospitality. Naturally, infant nutrition is also a key consideration.

The Perfect Balance of Price and Quality in Belarusian Products

Abdalla Al-Rashidi, CEO of Oman Food Capital, commented:

"The price-to-quality ratio of Belarusian products is ideal. We aim to continue supplies, but this won’t be mere imports into Oman. We plan to invest in expanding dairy processing in Belarus and optimizing logistics chains to supply these products into Oman and the wider region. Our primary focus is on high-protein products - mainly dairy, dried milk, infant formula, and other by-products derived from milk processing."

Joint Fertilizer Production Project

Beyond exports, there is significant potential in food production. Oman cultivates wheat and barley, while Algeria also grows rice, oats, and corn. These countries boast large-scale livestock industries, particularly notable for their sheep meat production. Myanmar’s agriculture accounts for 40% of its GDP, illustrating the importance of technology and high-quality, combined fertilizers - an area ripe for a trilateral project involving Minsk, Muscat, and Algiers.

Lukashenko noted:

"Our Algerian friends are very interested in this. As you know, Algeria has vast gas reserves, which means we could produce nitrogen fertilizers. We have the expertise, with a large plant in Grodno capable of such production," he explained. "The Algerian President has told me they will soon produce 10.5 million tons of phosphates - this is their phosphor fertilizer line. We have a similar major plant that produces these fertilizers. We know how to do it. In addition to nitrogen, we also produce phosphate fertilizers."

Finally, he stressed that Belarus remains among the world’s leading producers of potash fertilizers.

"Blending these three types of fertilizers into a single granule is exactly what the market needs today. We are capable of creating such an enterprise together with you and Algeria, should it be located in Algeria," Lukashenko proposed.

The President underscored that food security in Africa and the Global South hinges on fertilizer supply. "The world’s demand for mineral fertilizers is growing - and will continue to grow - because the need for food is increasing," he emphasized.

Comprehensive Approach to Agreements

The leadership of Oman’s Investment Agency confirmed their intentions and highlighted the President of Belarus’s detailed approach to all projects. The East perceives this as a sign of respect towards partners and a guarantee of swift implementation. From idea to action, the road for Minsk is short.

Abdelsalam Mohamed Al-Murshidi, Head of Oman’s Investment Agency, said:

"This level of attention allows us to move very quickly, ahead of schedule, in realizing our plans. We want to monetize our relationship, and we have already accomplished much in cooperation. Our teams are doing excellent work, developing bilateral projects. Belarus and Oman complement each other in many ways: some resources are in Oman, others in Belarus. Moreover, shared values bring us closer, giving us confidence in the future of our relations."

Trade Potential: Minsk-Muscat and Minsk-Algiers

The figures they are aiming for are impressive: with Algeria, it’s feasible to reach $500 million in trade within a few years - without delays, and with Oman’s participation as well. Both sides are pushing forward on well-developed projects. The East values strategic planning and the fulfillment of agreements; Minsk has already earned a solid reputation in these matters.

Al-Murshidi added:

"Regarding cooperation with Algeria, this can be called the 'low-hanging fruit.' We recognize that Algeria’s natural resources, including gas, are inexpensive, and we could explore establishing fertilizer production there. We’ve discussed with President Lukashenko the idea of creating a hub in Oman for the distribution of Belarusian products across African, Asian, and Indian markets. Several joint logistics companies have already been established in Oman, focused on selling Belarusian agricultural products, foodstuffs, and potentially oil products. We hope these new companies will expand distribution throughout the region."

The project to build a $1.5 billion pulp and cardboard plant is among the most ambitious.

A Belarusian Tourist Cluster in Oman

Regarding the pulp and cardboard plant, Oman considers this project flagship. The total investment could reach nearly $1.5 billion, supported by a joint investment fund. The Omani team is ready to begin work in Minsk. Another area of interest is pharmaceuticals and, notably, tourism. Belarus and Oman abolished visas in early October, and a direct flight to Salalah - the country’s second-largest city - has been introduced. With water, sands, and mountains along the coast, the region is already a tourist magnet. Now, Belarusian tourists will have their own cluster.

The President emphasized that developing Oman as a tourist destination for Belarusians is a crucial direction.

"Many Belarusians travel worldwide in search of better leisure spots. We would very much like to have a Belarusian tourist cluster near the airport - so our people can diversify their travel options," he said. "Thanks to my friend the Sultan for allocating a vast plot in this exotic, less typical part of Oman - an oasis with a comfortable climate, away from deserts and mountains. We want to build, together with you and our investors, a tourism hub where our people can relax."

Continued Cooperation: Official Oman and Minsk