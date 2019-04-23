Triumph of our weightlifters at European Championships in Batumi. Award Ceremony at Palace of Independence

19 awards, two European records, 15 Belarusian records and second place in the medal standings! This triumphant result was demonstrated by the Belarusian national weightlifting team at the European Championships in Batumi. A decent performance gave way to recognition at the highest level. The best athletes received state awards from the hands of the President. However, there were controversial moments in the current championship. Even in this seemingly unbiased sport, there was a place for the human factor. Our team has lost several medals and records. Due to doping scandals, our weightlifters still have only two quotas for the Games in Tokyo, although under a different scenario they could count on more awards.



The honorary title “Honored Master of Sports” was awarded to Daria Naumova, the medal “For Labor Merit” was awarded to the head coach of the Republican Center for Olympic Training “Stayki” Valery Sisenko. Gratitude from the President was announced to Evgeny Tikhontsov, Gennady Laptev, head coach of the Belarusian men's team Viktor Shershukov, head coach of the women's team Valentin Korotkin.