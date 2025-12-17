"Trump is a bulldozer": Lukashenko explains why the US leader is a strong political figure

During an interview with the American television network Newsmax TV, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko mentioned his appreciation for Donald Trump as President of the United States. Newsmax TV host Greta van Susteren then asked why Donald Trump evokes such emotions in Alexander Lukashenko.

"First of all, forgive me for being a bit immodest, but I was the only President who not only supported Trump when he announced his candidacy but also openly spoke about it. I think many people were worried about him, but openly advocating for Trump, as they did in Belarus, was something that never happened anywhere," the head of state recalled during the interview.

The Belarusian President expressed regret that America is unaware of this, as Belarus is still led by "Europe's last dictator." Secondly, Alexander Lukashenko noted, Trump's current actions are closely aligned with his position and the policies being pursued in Belarus. "John (US Special Envoy to Belarus John Cole – news.by) was a witness, and I expressed some critical comments to him about Trump's policies at our first meeting. What I warned the Americans about (the group Trump appointed, led by John Cole) has happened, and I told them about it," he noted.

The Belarusian President emphasized that he is not a blind supporter of Trump, but has always welcomed the possibility of Trump coming to power. "He performed brilliantly. I called him a bulldozer during the election campaign. He swept across the country like a bulldozer and won. I didn't think he'd win so resoundingly in the US, but he did, and he deserved it. Even God took pity on him, as he himself admits," the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that the American leader is a strong figure. The Belarusian leader also mentioned the country's foreign policy doctrine. "If this comes to fruition, it will be a gift for the world. In foreign policy, at least, Trump has accomplished a great deal. Whether he stopped seven or eight wars or just one conflict—it doesn't matter. That's what he's focused on, and he's succeeded to some extent. If the conflict in Ukraine is stopped with his help, he will go down in history. He doesn't need a Nobel Prize; he will go down in history as the most peace-loving US President, which can't be said of others since Roosevelt," the Belarusian leader said.