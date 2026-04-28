Trump’s Special Envoy Thanked President of Belarus for Willingness to Pursue Constructive Engagement

"Today, in my role as President Trump’s Special Envoy for Belarus, my team and I helped secure the release of three Poles and two Moldovans. This historic outcome was made possible thanks to Trump’s leadership, Christopher Smith, and his team at the State Department, and close coordination with several trusted partners. We thank Poland, Moldova, and Romania for their invaluable support in this effort, as well as President Lukashenka’s willingness to pursue constructive engagement with the United States. Under President Trump, America shows up for its allies and delivers diplomatic victories no one else can," Coale wrote on social media.