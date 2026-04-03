"Trump showed: what human rights? Oil!" - Lukashenko spoke about the US' true motives

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the true motives of US policy, which American leader Donald Trump has exposed, BELTA reports.

"Look at Trump, at America. This is why I approve (relatively, I say jokingly) of his policy: he has exposed it to the extreme. He showed: 'What human rights, what democracy?! Oil!' And for this they will kill, they will throw missiles, they will do anything. Americans will die so that they and others there can live normally, or even well, and earn billions," the head of state said.

"This isn't our policy. We can't build our policy like this. But we've seen the true face of those people who once wanted the same for us. We'll have it the way you decide. If you want it their way, that's how it will be. If you want, as some say, reforms, go ahead. I can organize these reforms for you in 24 hours. I've learned how to do it, I know how," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.