Turkmenistan celebrates Independence Day

Today, Turkmenistan celebrates the Independence Day, the most important of all official holidays.


Independent Turkmenistan began its development in difficult economic and social conditions. Being a part of the USSR for dozens of years, Turkmenistan's economy was oriented to raw materials. During the years of sovereignty Turkmenistan established itself as an independent and rapidly developing state, whose foreign policy and security policy are based on the principles of permanent neutrality.


President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and the people of Turkmenistan on the 30th anniversary of independence.


