Alexander Lukashenko talks to journalists

During his visit to Minsk Region, Alexander Lukashenko took the time to talk to journalists. Now that the harvesting campaign is under way, a lot depends on it, including the country’s food security, the earnings of those working in agriculture, the export of Belarusian food, and also the sovereignty of Belarus. The country does not have the luxury of turning into a chronic importer. As for the weather, the President urged everyone not to complain about it, but to focus on those areas where the recent drought did not affect the crops.