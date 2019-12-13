Decree on social support of certain categories of citizens signed by President of Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 149 "On social support for certain categories of citizens" on April 15, BelTA informs.

The document was adopted in order to prevent the restriction of pension rights of citizens permanently residing in Belarus.

The decree provides for the inclusion of periods of military service in the territories of the Latvian and Estonian SSR, formerly part of the USSR, in the length of service when granting pensions in Belarus. This will increase pensions for about 180 Belarusian citizens.