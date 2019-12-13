Presidential Decree on timber sale introduces simplified mechanism for population

On September 25, the Presidential Decree on timber sales comes into force. It introduces a simplified mechanism for the population. Thus, Belarusians will be able to buy up to 70 cubic meters of round timber at below market prices to build a house. And for the current repair of real estate as well as buildings on vacant land plots, up to 10 cubic meters. However, in such cases the obligatory condition is the intended use of timber. The main goal of the new document is fair pricing for the raw material.



After last year's rush, the exchange prices have stabilized. Now they amount to about 100 rubles per cubic meter of the raw material. This level corresponds to the normal conditions of timber harvesting and export cost recovery.



