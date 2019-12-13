Work of health care system in Belarus under fourth wave of COVID-19

The topic of coronavirusis still under control at the highest level. And this week is not an exception. Many of the President's statements immediately made headlines. Alexander Lukashenko personally visited the red zone for the 16th time and announced the continuation of inspections of Belarusian clinics.



In addition to the positive assessment of the work of doctors on the front line, a lot of criticism was voiced, including at the meeting. One of them was about the resumption of consultative and planned medical care. It is important that people could receive qualified services despite the pandemic. This was also discussed today in Minsk in the Council of the Republic. Speaker of the upper house of parliament Natalia Kochanova held a conference call on counteraction to COVID.



Students of Vitebsk Medical University help doctors



Ever since the first wave of the pandemic, medical university students have come to help doctors. Some students help in intensive care unit. The faculty of the Medical University also helps doctors with consultations. Students work practically in all hospitals of Vitebsk.



