Alexander Lukashenko receives congratulations
The President of the People's Republic of China was the first to congratulate the Belarusian President on his election victory. Xi Jinping expressed confidence that the country will definitely achieve new brilliant successes in state-building under the leadership of Alexander Lukashenko.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a congratulatory letter expressed hope for further development of mutually beneficial relations. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and head of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon personally congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his election victory in a telephone conversation. The Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, conveyed their warmest wishes and sincere words of support to Alexander Lukashenko.
