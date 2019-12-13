Numerous birthday greetings sent to Alexander Lukashenko

Today, the President of Belarus is receiving congratulations on his birthday.



Among his foreign counterparts who congratulated him personally in a telephone conversation there are Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Taking this opportunity, the leaders also discussed the prospects for further cooperation both within the bilateral projects and in the format of integration structures.



President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message as well. He noted that at present the Sino-Belarusian relations are in the best period of in the history of their development.



Alexander Lukashenko has also received birthday greetings from the leaders of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Egypt, as well as the heads of Venezuela and Turkmenistan. First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, as well as other high ranking statesmen and heads of regions of the Russian Federation, chairmen of integration structures sent their congratulations.



Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko and head of the CPRF faction in the State Duma Gennady Zyuganov, as well as the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov addressed warm congratulations to the Belarusian leader during a private conversation on the phone. Representatives of culture and art, famous sportsmen and public figures of Belarus and Russia have joined the numerous congratulations.



The team of Belteleradiocompany also joins the good words addressed to Alexander Lukashenko and wishes him courage and firmness.



