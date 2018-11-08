Negotiations of CSTO member states held in Astana

Alexander Lukashenko takes part in the session of the CSTO Council. A welcoming ceremony was held at the Palace of Independence in Astana by the President of Kazakhstan for the heads of the organization’s member states.

The talks of the heads of the CSTO member states are being held in a narrow format now. The agenda includes 23 issues of relevant issues related to international and regional security, interaction in the international arena, as well as issues of the CSTO activities, including corporate, organizational and financial aspects. As a result of the summit, it is planned to sign a number of international documents.

The priorities also include the modernization of the management structure of the CSTO and the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces and the strategy to combat illegal migration ending 2025.