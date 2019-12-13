National Center for Personal Data Protection to appear in Belarus - decree signed by the President

The National Center for Personal Data Protection will appear in Belarus. The Decree has been signed today by the Head of State.



The need for it was discussed at a meeting with the President a week ago. Then the President reminded that a law, aimed at ensuring and protecting the rights of citizens with regard to the processing of their personal data, was adopted in May. A decision to establish a separate structure for its implementation and monitoring of this area was made.



In particular, the Center will have the right to verify compliance with the law on personal data, to make written demands to eliminate the identified violations, to require to stop processing of personal data if other ways are not possible to protect the rights of subjects. These measures will help to eliminate the invasion of privacy in digital life and protect against the unwanted "leaks" of personal information.



