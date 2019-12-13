3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
National Center for Personal Data Protection to appear in Belarus - decree signed by the President
The National Center for Personal Data Protection will appear in Belarus. The Decree has been signed today by the Head of State.
The need for it was discussed at a meeting with the President a week ago. Then the President reminded that a law, aimed at ensuring and protecting the rights of citizens with regard to the processing of their personal data, was adopted in May. A decision to establish a separate structure for its implementation and monitoring of this area was made.
In particular, the Center will have the right to verify compliance with the law on personal data, to make written demands to eliminate the identified violations, to require to stop processing of personal data if other ways are not possible to protect the rights of subjects. These measures will help to eliminate the invasion of privacy in digital life and protect against the unwanted "leaks" of personal information.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All