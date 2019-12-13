3.42 RUB
Belarus to create basic mobile communication for population - the corresponding decree was signed by Alexander Lukashenko
On August 26, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 335 “On the provision of cellular mobile telecommunication services,” BelTA reported citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.
In order to improve the availability of cellular communication, including in rural areas, the head of state decided to establish mandatory requirements for cellular operators to the quality and coverage of their services. In case of violation of these requirements, cellular operators will be held liable.
In accordance with the document, cellular operators will be obliged to allocate part of their profits to the construction of new towers, modernization of the existing facilities and other measures for the development of cellular networks, which will increase the coverage area and signal stability.
