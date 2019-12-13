Belarus to create basic mobile communication for population - the corresponding decree was signed by Alexander Lukashenko

On August 26, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 335 “On the provision of cellular mobile telecommunication services,” BelTA reported citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

In order to improve the availability of cellular communication, including in rural areas, the head of state decided to establish mandatory requirements for cellular operators to the quality and coverage of their services. In case of violation of these requirements, cellular operators will be held liable.