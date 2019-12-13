Belarus to improve procedure and conditions for administrative responsibility

The President is discussing the practice of applying administrative responsibility measures and future changes in legislation.



The statistics show that 16 million administrative violations have been recorded in less than 5 years. There are many questions regarding the justice of sentences. Perhaps, every car owner at least once received a fine or was forced to violate traffic rules due to lack of parking spaces. Administrative sanctions in Belarus in more than 80% of cases relate to road safety.



The Head of State spoke about shortcomings in the administrative process with the KGB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Supreme Court, the State Control Committee, parliament and the President Administration today. Ex-head of the political headquarters and now speaker of the Upper House Natalia Kochanova received a personal instruction from the President today.



The results of this meeting will become the basis for the work of the expert commission: heads of government agencies, parliamentarians and scientists. They will have to work together to prepare a document that will improve the procedure and conditions for applying administrative responsibility within 6 months. The corresponding bill will be submitted to the parliament after approval of the Head of the State.



