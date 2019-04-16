Alexander Lukashenko meets with Recep Tayyip Erdogan in White Palace in Ankara

Alexander Lukashenko is meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White Palace, the official residence of the President of Turkey. Negotiations were preceded by the official meeting of the Belarusian leader. Protocol events in Turkey are distinguished by their national colors. The motorcade of the Belarusian leader was met by 40 horsemen, who escorted him to the main palace gates. Alexander Lukashenko and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have already met on the territory of the White Palace. During the ceremony, the orchestra played the anthems of Belarus and Turkey against which 21 shots were made according to the national protocol practice.



The Presidents are discussing topical issues both in a narrow format and in an expanded format with the participation of delegations. The agenda includes issues of the political, trade and economic cooperation. Special attention is paid to investment cooperation and balanced trade.