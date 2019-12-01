CSTO summit held in Bishkek

The main military and political news of this week came from the capital of Kyrgyzstan. The CSTO summit was held in Bishkek. It's already called the most closed in history. All meetings of the leaders were held without the presence of the press. It is not known why this format was preferred by the organizers. Although the agenda was extremely open. There are about 20 questions in it: from implementing a counter-terrorism strategy to celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Victory.



The situation around the CSTO area of responsibility, and on the planet as a whole, is changing significantly. Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that the organization should respond adequately and in a timely manner to new challenges and threats, analyze the situation in detail and in a comprehensive manner, develop relevant proposals and initiatives. Being an important mechanism to ensure security in the Eurasian region, the CSTO should gradually strengthen its international authority, said the Belarusian leader.



Official Minsk has a number of concrete initiatives: These are the peaceful dialogue, the Helsinki 2, the European Declaration on the non-location of medium-range and shorter-range missiles, and the Digital Neighbourhood Belt. All of them are aimed at reducing tensions not only in the region, but also in the world.



