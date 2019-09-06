President arrives in Brest for 1000th anniversary of the city

The President attended the opening ceremony of the Brest Western Bypass. Alexander Lukashenko attended the opening ceremony of the Western Bypass. The ceremony brought together representatives of labor collectives who built a modern transport interchange. It is designed for four-lane traffic and not only optimizes traffic flows, but also creates new opportunities for transit. According to the designers, it should completely eliminate traffic jams at crossings. Initially, the cost of building the Western Bypass was to be 163 million Belarusian rubles, but the builders managed to optimize costs and save significantly.



The President got acquainted with the work on preparations for the celebration of the 1000th anniversary of Brest. Particular attention is paid to historical and cultural monuments. The head of state is also expected today in Brest Fortress and in the city center at celebrations in honor of the millennium.