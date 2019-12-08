PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

President makes number of important personnel decisions on Thursday

The President Administration is now headed by former deputy chairman of the KGB of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko frankly said why he chose the security official as the head of his political headquarters. One of the priorities for working in a new place for Igor Sergeenko will be the personnel issue.

Valery Mitskevich was elected to the 7th parliament. the President appointed Olga Chupris, a professor, vice-rector of BSU, at his position. Alexander Lukashenko ordered her to take control of legislation and administrative issues.

