On Constitution Day, President hands over passports to young talented Belarusians

The Head of State handed over passports to young talented Belarusians today. The solemn ceremony took place on Constitution Day in the Palace of Independence.



The opportunity to visit the walls of one of the symbols of the Belarusian statehood is a bright event for schoolchildren. Young Belarusians had a unique opportunity today to see the first copy of the current Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, which is constantly kept in the office of the President and stored in a museum. The schoolchildren received their first documents from the hands of the guarantor of the Constitution - the President of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko notes that a passport is the first step into adulthood.



Schoolchildren received their first documents and the book I Am Citizen of Republic of Belarus in the hall for the presentation of credentials. As a rule, Alexander Lukashenko receives diplomats from other countries there. Such a gesture gave special significance and solemnity to the event. 25 young Belarusians from different regions of the country are barely 14 years old, but at the same time the guys have already achieved certain heights in sports, culture, art, international and republican competitions.