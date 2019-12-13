Hungarian Prime Minister arrives in Minsk on official visit

Viktor Orban was met about an hour ago at the Palace of Independence. The negotiations were preceded by an official ceremony. Everything is strictly according to the protocol with the honor guard and the performance of the national anthems.



Minsk and Budapest intend to bring their relations to a new level. The countries have many mutual interests. Hungary is a close partner for us in the EU with similar political views of top officials. A personal meeting is an opportunity to compare positions on many aspects of the regional and global agenda, and to activate economic aspects. The partners expressed mutual confidence in the prospects of bilateral relations and the ability to support cooperation that has emerged in recent years. Alexander Lukashenko stressed the importance of returning to personal communication between leaders after a long pause caused by the pandemic.



Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary: "Dear Mr. President, I am grateful to you for the opportunity to be here, for being the first Prime Minister, who pays an official a visit to Belarus. We met in person in Istanbul at the international meeting on NATO. I want to confirm that we do not have any unresolved disputes today. Our political contacts are not close enough, and the volume of the economic cooperation is quite modest. We respect your food and beverage industry and appreciate your achievements in culture and sports. And I am here today with sincere intentions for further cooperation."



The commodity turnover of the countries fluctuates within the limits of $200 million. Mutual trade reached a quarter of a billion last year. The partners intend to increase their trade potential. The most notable export projects of our country are equipment supplies like trains "Stadler". A new agreement was signed this year: 40 trains will be sent to Hungary. Plans for cooperation in the field of food and nuclear energy are also being developed. A nuclear power plant similar to the Belarusian one is being built in Hungary. Minsk and Budapest intend to launch a project that is important for travelers. Agreements have been reached on the introduction of well-known Hungarian low-cost planes in the Belarusian market.



