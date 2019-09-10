PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

President Alexander Lukashenko meets with Russian State Security Secretary Nikolai Patrushev

In spite of some sensitive issues, there can be no conspiracy in the bilateral relations in Russia, said President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian State Security Secretary Nikolai Patrushev during their meeting in Minsk.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All