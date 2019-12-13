Putin congratulates Lukashenko on victory in election

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of greetings to Alexander Lukashenko to congratulate him on re-election.

"I hope that your state activity will help enhance mutually beneficial Russian-Belarusian relations across the board, advance cooperation in the Union State, promote integration processes in the Eurasian Economic Space and the CIS as well as the military and political ties in the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Of course, it meets the fundamental interests of the brotherly nations of Russia and Belarus," the greeting message reads.



