3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Putin congratulates Lukashenko on victory in election
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of greetings to Alexander Lukashenko to congratulate him on re-election.
"I hope that your state activity will help enhance mutually beneficial Russian-Belarusian relations across the board, advance cooperation in the Union State, promote integration processes in the Eurasian Economic Space and the CIS as well as the military and political ties in the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Of course, it meets the fundamental interests of the brotherly nations of Russia and Belarus," the greeting message reads.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All