Negotiations of Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin begin in Sochi
At the meeting in Krasnaya Polyana our President stated that the relations between Belarus and Russia are unshakable. On the Belarusian side, the meeting is also attended by a government and ministerial pool: Deputy Prime Ministers Igor Lyashenko, Igor Petrishenko, Mikhail Rusy, Finance Minister Maxim Ermolovich, Economy Minister Dmitry Krutoy and ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko. Among the representatives of the Russian side are First Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, Assistant to the President of Russia Yury Ushakov, Minister for Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin and Ambassador Mikhail Babich.
Belarusian-Russian relations are at a high level from the point of view of all possible areas of interstate cooperation - politics, economics, social sphere and culture. Russia is the main trading partner of Belarus. Mutual trade shows growth. The total trade volume exceeded $ 35 billion last year. Speaking, for example, about cooperation in the field of food supplies, the Head of State emphasized the high quality of the products produced in Belarus and the readiness to supply them in the necessary volumes to the Russian market.
