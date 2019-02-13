PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

President of Belarus to meet with his Russian counterpart in Sochi

It is planned that today negotiations between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will be held in Sochi. The President of Belarus is paying a working visit to Russia. The leaders will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached at the previous talks in the Kremlin at the end of last year.

Today the most relevant issues of the Belarusian-Russian cooperation will be considered. The focus is integration processes in the Eurasian space, development of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, education and sports.

