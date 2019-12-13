3.39 RUB
President of Belarus signs amnesty law in connection with 75th anniversary of Great Victory
The amnesty law, signed by the President today, comes as a humanistic act towards those, who broke the law. Almost 12000 people will get a chance to start a new life. About 5400 people will be able to get out of prison. More than 6000 prisoners will have their sentences reduced by one year. The convicts will receive positive characteristics, which will guarantee the criminal relapse in a certain way. Pregnant women, single parents, disabled people, and patients with serious ailments fall into the preferential category. The list was expanded with citizens convicted for drug trafficking and corruption crimes.
The government policy remains tight, regarding corrupt officials. The inclusion of this category of convicts caused great discussion at the meeting on the draft of this document a month ago in the Palace of Independence. There were many arguments, all aspects were considered, and the decision was made. However, the President instructed not to ease the struggle against such crimes.
The amnesty will be implemented in 6 months this year.
