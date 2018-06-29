Major memorial in memory of Nazism victims of unveiled in Trostenets

A major memorial in memory of the Nazi victims of the Great Patriotic War is being opened in Trostenets. The event is attended by Presidents of Belarus, Germany and Austria.

Today we witness an important memorable event for all those, who were affected by the WWII. Trostenets is the fourth largest death camp set up by the Nazi to eliminate civilians. Here, peaceful Soviet citizens and prisoners of war were killed, as well as citizens of Austria, Germany, Czechoslovakia and Poland. Today, numerous guests can appreciate the memorial, since the the second stage of the complex is ready.

The ceremony is attended by foreign guests, including representatives of state and public organizations from Austria, Germany, Israel, Poland and the Czech Republic. Among them is Chief of the Cabinet of the President of Poland Krzysztof Szczerski, and Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech parliament Vojtech Filip. The World Jewish Congress will be represented by Deputy CEO for Diplomacy Maram Stern.