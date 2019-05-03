Alexander Lukashenko unveils second runway at National Airport Minsk

This day is a special one in the history of the National Airport Minsk: today, the second runway has been opened here. President Alexander Lukashenko took part in the solemn and symbolic ceremony. The opening of the second take-off is not only a result of the implementation of a large-scale project, but also a question of the image of our state and an important step towards the development of the transit attractiveness of the country. Alexander Lukashenko talked to labor collectives, thanking them for their contribution to the construction of the new strip.



The President personally tested the new track.



While returning home from Beijing, the plane of the head of state also landed on a new lane.



Today, the National Airport accepts about 4 and a half million passengers a year. But the flow is growing. The launch of the second take-off, as well as the renewal of the airport complex, which took place during the World Hockey Championship, will make it possible to receive more guests without serious consequences. Modernization of the complex will continue. The head of state ordered to make the transport communication as convenient as possible for people and not to delay the reconstruction of the first runway.