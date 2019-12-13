3.42 RUB
President appointed new government officials
The head of state appointed:
Nikolai Snopkov Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to China;
Valery Belsky Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration;
Gennady Bogdan Deputy Head of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate;
Igor Kudrevich Director of the Department of Humanitarian Affairs at the Belarus President Property Management Directorate.
The president also approved the appointment of:
Vadim Zaryankin Vitebsk Mayor;
Andrei Filanovich Head of the Moskovsky District Administration of Brest.
