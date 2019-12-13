President appointed new government officials

The head of state appointed:



Nikolai Snopkov Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to China;



Valery Belsky Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration;



Gennady Bogdan Deputy Head of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate;



Igor Kudrevich Director of the Department of Humanitarian Affairs at the Belarus President Property Management Directorate.



The president also approved the appointment of:



Vadim Zaryankin Vitebsk Mayor;



Andrei Filanovich Head of the Moskovsky District Administration of Brest.



