Supreme Court to join work on new Constitution

The development of the country's judicial system was discussed yesterday at the Palace of Independence. The President listened to the report of the Chief Judge of the Supreme Court Valentin Sukalo. Alexander Lukashenko noted: today there is a lot of talk about restructuring of the socio-political system. Obviously, changes are necessary: life is changing. But as the President noted more than once, any changes will be made only in a constitutional way! The main law of the country is waiting for an update. Today, specialists of various profiles, including judges of the Constitutional Court, are working on the new version of the Constitution. Then the draft document will be submitted for public discussion. Alexander Lukashenko asked Valentin Sukalo to actively participate in this work.



The President also discussed with the head of the Supreme Court a number of proposals on the functioning of the judicial system. In particular, simplifying the functions of the President in terms of the appointment of judges is being considered. Today, over a thousand people work in Belarusian courts of various instances. Appointments for regional and district judges can be submitted to the level of local councils, concluded Valentin Sukalo. In addition, the digitalization of justice system has been completed in the Supreme, and regional courts. Starting today, the trials will be recorded on audio and video media.

