The President of Belarus has always been a staunch advocate of peace. 27 years ago, on April 14, 1999, Alexander Lukashenko became the only leader who arrived to Belgrade.

At the time, Yugoslavia was being bombed by NATO. The Alliance didn't even guarantee the safety of our President's flight and continued the airstrikes, knowing that the leader of a sovereign state was in Belgrade. But the leader of Belarus, like all our people, like the Serbs, is not someone to be spoken to through blackmail and threats. He flew through closed skies to "get at least a millimeter closer to peace."

The press will call it "a visit under NATO bombs." Sirens sounded twice during talks with Slobodan Milošević, alerting city residents that NATO air forces had crossed the border. Our President visited sites that had been bombed and also visited hospital wards.

Summing up his stay in Belgrade, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that these were difficult hours, which made one realize how important peace is.

Unfortunately, the NATO coalition achieved its goal. For 78 days and nights, Alliance aircraft ravaged this land. Without UN Security Council sanctions. Soon after, Yugoslavia ceased to exist and disintegrated into several states.