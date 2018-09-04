3.42 RUB
Vladimir Makei: Exports increase by 19.4% in 1st half of 2018
Today, a big negotiating day was held in the Palace of Independence. The Head of State held several meetings at once. The President touched upon the most pressing issues of politics, economy and sport.
The results of foreign economic activity, the development of relations with the Eurasian and European Union, as well as the schedule of international meetings of the Head of State were the main topics of today’s report of Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country Vladimir Makei to the President of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko reminds that economy is the number one priority, and export is its basis. Foreign economic activity should develop with the emphasis on exports. As reported by Vladimir Makei, in the first half of the year there is a positive trend: exports added almost 20 percent.
For the first half of the year, the export of dairy products to China increased 5.5 times. And today a full-container train with Belarusian dairy products left for China for the first time. The delivery will take 10 days - instead of almost a month and a half by sea. It is planned to send there up to 100 containers per month.
At the same time, the share of high-tech products in exports has yet to be increased. At the moment, this figure does not exceed 2.5 percent. Export diversification by the formula 30-30-30 (in equal shares to the markets of the EAEU, the EU and the countries of the far abroad) has not been achieved. During the meeting, the forthcoming international meetings of the Head of State were also discussed. As the Minister of Foreign Affairs notes, the schedule will be busy till the end of the year. In addition to foreign visits, high guests are expected in Minsk. The Belarusian capital will host a number of large-scale international events, such as the OSCE Conference on Preventing and Combating Terrorism in the Digital Age and the Munich Security Conference Core Group Meeting.
