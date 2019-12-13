Vladimir Putin congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on Independence Day

The President of Russia of Belarus has congratulated the President on Independence Day. Vladimir Putin noted that the date associated with the liberation of Minsk from the Nazi invaders in 1944 is of paramount importance not only to Belarusians, but also to Russians. +



Our brotherly peoples, fighting shoulder to shoulder, have made a decisive contribution to the victory over Nazism. It is important that today the citizens of Russia and Belarus preserve and strengthen the ties of friendship and mutual assistance. Developing relations of strategic partnership and alliance, our countries together are overcoming serious trials and defend their interests in the world arena.



Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that through joint efforts we will continue to build up constructive bilateral ties, improve the institutions of the Union State and promote integration processes in the Eurasian space. This is undoubtedly in the fundamental interests of Russians and Belarusians.



