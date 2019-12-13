Vladimir Putin invites Alexander Lukashenko to opening of memorial to Soviet soldier near Rzhev

Today, the President of Russia invited his Belarusian counterpart to the opening of the memorial to the Soviet soldier near Rzhev. The event will take place on June 30 in Tver Region. The initiator of this monumental project, by the way, was the Union State of Belarus and Russia. In connection with the well-known events, the schedule of Alexander Lukashenko is now very busy. Therefore, according to our information, the decision made regarding participation in the opening of the monument will be known in the near future.Уладзімір Пуцін запрасіў Аляксандра Лукашэнку на адкрыццё мемарыяла Савецкаму салдату пад Ржэвам







