Together we can achieve much more”. Lukashenko congratulates Pashinyan on his birthday
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday, the press service of the Belarusian leader said.
“Please accept congratulations on the occasion of your birthday with wishes of good health and strength in the fulfillment of the high mission of serving your people. You are an experienced politician and have been convinced many times in your long career that the most accurate compass in international relations is people's diplomacy. And it has always unmistakably pointed us towards rapprochement and cooperation. If we follow this path, if we follow the centuries-old traditions of our glorious ancestors, we will be able to achieve much more together. A significant groundwork has already been created,” the congratulatory message reads.
The head of state expressed confidence that the existing achievements in trade, industry and humanitarian sphere with the assistance at the highest level will open additional horizons of opportunities for Minsk and Yerevan.
“I count on the continuation of constructive dialog on a wide range of issues both in the bilateral format and in international and integration platforms. Peace and wellbeing to your relatives and friends, to the entire friendly Armenian people,” Alexander Lukashenko said.
