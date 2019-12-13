A. Lukashenko communicates with leadership of government in Palace of Independence

The Union State building, economy and national security: President Alexander Lukashenko met with the government leadership at the Palace of Independence on August 17.

Belarus and Russia have almost completely agreed on a package of integration documents: it includes the guidelines and 28 sectoral programs. The draft decisions of the Union State Council and the Supreme State Council of the Union State on the approval of the package of documents are ready for consideration.

But the main topic of discussion was the economy. The global real sector during the pandemic has sharply declined. This could not but affect Belarusian manufacturers as well. How can the enterprises that cannot rely on their own financial safety cushion overcome the Covid shocks? The approach must be flexible, as the head of the state repeatedly said.