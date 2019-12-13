Investment policy discussed at Palace of Independence

All sectors are open for investment. Geography, legislation, state guarantees along with export investments are the main factors of economic growth. The President put forward industry sector as an example of great results. The most effective are the giants of engineering, petrochemicals and refining. Renewable and nuclear energy is developing. Production of cars, woodworking, food industry projects are aimed at the efficient work with the capital.



22 out of 34 investment objects have already been commissioned. The government prepared a solution for each problematic project. Additional financing is needed to bring production to the expected parameters. A special working group with emergency powers was created to audit the enterprises-applicants on all issues: from the business plan to discipline.



