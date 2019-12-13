Constitution draft to be submitted for broad public discussion

The discussion of the issues was held at the highest presidential level. The essence and meaning of the discussion is how to elect the People's Council, how to balance the branches of power, how not to lose control over the stage of transition from the current Constitution to the renewed one. The President's main message is that it's too early to tally up the discussion.

Belarus has already learned from the bitter experience of foreign councils. Therefore, we have to write the Constitution ourselves for sovereign development.

The conclusions of the Constitutional Commission were presented by the head of the administration. And that's just the basis. 77 articles were corrected, 11 new ones were added as well as a new chapter.

А. Lukashenko: The renewed Constitution is elaborated not for the benefit of the incumbent President and authorities

"Many people say, 'Why do need to change anything, we don't need to change the Constitution.’ We can't just omit it," stressed Alexander Lukashenko. - "Some of our people, who support the current government, may not support the new Constitution, not because they do not support us, but because they think it is unnecessary."

This category of people believes that the current President should continue to work as long as possible and that the same Constitution should remain, as it has already been tested by time, helped to build the country, and the state was protected.

That is why it is necessary now to weigh every opinion, to discuss all the nuances in order to make the country's future better, Alexander Lukashenko pointed out.

"I think that we have to go to the referendum. Yes, they are going to make nasty things for us. But if we are a society, if we have created a sovereign independent state, we have to survive. We did it last August. There was such a question too. Many people made suggestions to me: "Let's postpone it, let's hold it by mail, no one will condemn it, because of the pandemic. I did not agree to that," said the President.

How to become a delegate to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly?

The hottest debate was about the composition of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, who to elect and how. If it is the supreme representative body, the main issue is how to ensure that the delegate of the people was not inferior in its status to a deputy or a judge?

Anyone today may ask: Can I become a member of the National Assembly? The answer is yes. But he will ask a second question: How can I be nominated, who will elect me and where? We cannot get an answer. We have to elect deputies at the district level. Then, we will have four or five deputies per district. Alexander Kosinets, Assistant to the President of Belarus

Transition to renewed Constitution

On the whole, the proposals strengthen the position of the Prime Minister, the Parliament and the judicial branch. They support the sovereignty of our legal tradition, our values and social protection system. But this is not the final version. The main task of the President is to reach out to every active citizen, to listen, to explain, to include reasonable proposals into the basis of the Basic Law within the next three months.

I believe that we managed to find a certain balance. The state is by no means deviating from social orientation in its activity. Many social articles have developed, as well as social responsibility of citizens before the society and the state for their actions and deeds has been introduced. This is natural. This is a two-way process. Igor Sergeenko, head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus

Historians remind us not in vain that many people do not get the chance for their own state for centuries.