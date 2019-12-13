Relations between Belarus and Poland discussed at Palace of Independence

The optimal resource and strategy to implement foreign missions were discussed today at the Palace of Independence.



Everything in the world is changing rapidly, so we need to constantly adapt to the current conditions. One can always find new opportunities in risks and threats. Foreign policy structures have always played an important role in the field of competition in trade. The Belarusian network of diplomatic missions proved to be effective in the era of the global crisis caused by the pandemic. In addition, there are other issues to consider.



Many large manufacturers have already created their own distribution network with major partners. Ways to work more efficiently and not duplicate ambassadorial functions should be developed.



Relations with Poland were discussed separately. It is already known that in the middle of last summer the Western special services worked on the Belarusian issue. Warsaw approved the national strategy, but later there were loud statements, and support for the sanctions. The attempts to glorify war criminals in the year of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War were made. The legal reaction in Warsaw was declared as the oppression of a national minority.



Now Belarus has 70 foreign missions in 58 countries. These states account for more than 96% of all our exports, as well as make 3/4 of foreign investments. The possibilities of opening new embassies, their tasks and the proposed composition were also touched upon at the meeting. In some countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposed to close representative offices.



