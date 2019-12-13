President of Belarus awards Roma Kogodovsky with Order for Courage at Palace of Independence

More than two dozen complicated surgeries and six months of treatment in the Republican Burn Center. The whole country was watching the healing of the young hero, Roma Kogodovsky, who carried his two-year-old brother out of the fire. And today, the teenager and his mother are visiting the President. The doctors, who fought for the life of the child, also came to the Palace of Independence. All of them receive state awards from the hands of Alexander Lukashenko. And this ceremony is probably the most touching in history!

This story left no one indifferent. The fire in the house of the Kogodovsky family in the Myadel District happened when their parents were not present.. The elder Roman at first tried to extinguish the flames with his own strength. And after unsuccessful attempts he carried his little brother out of the burning house. Then he immediately lost consciousness. The case was serious: Roma had burns of 50% of his body, the respiratory tract was damaged. The boy's condition could be stabilized only on the 103rd day of treatment. The family was receiving words of support for Roma from all over Belarus. His treatment was under the personal supervision of the President. All efforts were focused on the teenager's recovery. Today, the doctors admit that the case was the hardest in the history of the center.