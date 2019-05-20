President of Belarus receives credentials from ambassadors In Palace of Independence

Today, at the Palace of Independence, the Head of State received credentials from ambassadors who of nine countries. This is the European Union, the Latin American region, Africa, the Arab world.



Meetings of the Head of the Belarusian State with diplomats are a mandatory event in the presidential schedule. Many diplomats have already managed to get acquainted with our country.



Belarus is viewed with special respect in the world. Independence, peace, security - we have all of it and Minsk is increasingly chosen as a platform for discussing the most pressing issues. After all, we are one of the most active initiators of peace processes in the region.



We are strengthening our partnership with Spain. An eloquent fact is the recent appointment of the first ambassador of Belarus in Madrid. Now we look forward to the response step.



The EU market is the second largest for Belarusian exports. Last year, trade with the EU countries increased by 20%, exceeding 17 billion dollars.



For the further growth of this figure, Alexander Lukashenko proposes several promising projects to the heads of diplomatic missions of Malta and Slovenia.



One of the priorities of Belarus in the Latin American region is the development of cooperation with Brazil. It's about increasing the turnover and the creation of joint ventures.



The Brazilian ambassador admits that our country really surprised him.



The world is so globalized that the choice of partners, especially the most geographically distant, does not surprise anyone. Today, our equipment is present in almost all African regions.



Increasing trade and deepening investment ties, opening embassies, new agreements, exchange of visits is in the agenda of the new diplomats , who arrived in Minsk. Many of them will have to live in several countries: Belarus, Russia, Poland. The official Minsk is always open for partners and ready for any mutually beneficial projects.